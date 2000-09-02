Burning Man Nonsense

Nip the buds, Shoot the kids, Burn the Man.

2001-11-14 HAAAPP-EEE Biiiirthdaaaaaay, Deeear Saaaay-tannnnn!

HAAAPP-EEE Biiiirthdaaaaaay, Deeear Saaaay-tannnnn! Hap-py Birth-day toooo yooooou! (And many mooooooore!) -- Mr. Bad

2001-07-05 New Definition of Weird

I'm no Bible-thumper, but I actually found this article kind of touching. -- Mr. Bad

2000-12-15 Boardwatch's Burning Man Coverage

Boardwatch's Burning Man Coverage (with prominent mention of Pigdog) -- Baron Earl

2000-10-04 World's Weakest Burning Man Coverage in Businessweek

Here it is: the world's weakest Burning Man coverage. Right in Businessweek, where you'd expect it. Fuck, at least they didn't talk about dot-com networking and shit. -- Mr. Bad

2000-09-05 Burning Man images -- and a pie chart

-- El Destino

2000-08-08 New, Marginally Navigable Burning Man Web Site

There's a new, marginally navigable Burning Man web site. It's actually fairly easy to find stuff. Huh. -- Mr. Bad

2000-08-05 Burning Man Wallpaper

Burning Man Wallpaper!!! -- Cookie

2000-08-03 You, Too, Can Be A Cyberbilly

You, too, can be a cyberbilly -- if just for a day! Go check out this auction for the full haps! -- Mr. Bad

2000-08-03 Buy Some Creativity

Jesus, Man! I think up like 30 of these things before breakfast. Wish I had known that I could get PAID for it. -- Mr. Bad

2000-05-10 Burning Eddie!

Wow! Check out the cover of the new Iron Maiden CD. Burn Eddie! Pagan satanist coolness! -- Mr. Bad

2000-02-28 LA Burns

Burning the Cross, Burning the Man -- Mr. Bad

2000-01-10 Little Rubber Indians

There are little rubber Indians, and Burning Man is dead. Uh, no, I don't get it either. -- Miner 99er

1999-08-28 The Early Burn

A story about the DPW and the early Burn in the Bay Guardian. -- Mr. Bad

1999-08-16 Burning Squirrel

Uh, I guess these guys set a squirrel on fire. And call it "Burning Squirrel." It would have been cool if theyda used a SQRAT instead. -- Mr. Bad