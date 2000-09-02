Burning Man Nonsense

|
2007-08-30
|
ValleyWag interview with Paul Addis, aka Rev. CyberSatan
-- Baron Earl
|
2001-11-14
|
HAAAPP-EEE Biiiirthdaaaaaay, Deeear Saaaay-tannnnn!
HAAAPP-EEE Biiiirthdaaaaaay, Deeear Saaaay-tannnnn! Hap-py Birth-day toooo yooooou! (And
many mooooooore!)
-- Mr. Bad
|
2001-07-05
|
New Definition of Weird
I'm no Bible-thumper, but I actually found this article kind of touching.
-- Mr. Bad
|
2000-12-15
|
Boardwatch's Burning Man Coverage
Boardwatch's Burning Man Coverage (with prominent mention
of Pigdog)
-- Baron Earl
|
2000-10-04
|
World's Weakest Burning Man Coverage in Businessweek
Here it is: the world's weakest Burning Man coverage. Right
in Businessweek, where you'd expect it. Fuck, at least they
didn't talk about dot-com networking and shit.
-- Mr. Bad
|
2000-09-05
|
Burning Man images -- and a pie chart
-- El Destino
|
2000-08-25
|
Dr. Megavolt! Burning Man meets electricity...
-- El Destino
|
2000-08-08
|
New, Marginally Navigable Burning Man Web Site
There's a new, marginally navigable Burning Man web site. It's actually fairly easy to find stuff. Huh.
-- Mr. Bad
|
2000-08-05
|
Burning Man Wallpaper
Burning Man Wallpaper!!!
-- Cookie
|
2000-08-03
|
You, Too, Can Be A Cyberbilly
You, too, can be a cyberbilly -- if just for a day! Go check out this auction for the full haps!
-- Mr. Bad
|
2000-08-03
|
Buy Some Creativity
Jesus, Man! I think up like 30 of these things before breakfast.
Wish I had known that I could get PAID for it.
-- Mr. Bad
|
2000-05-10
|
Burning Eddie!
Wow! Check out the cover of the new Iron Maiden CD. Burn Eddie! Pagan satanist coolness!
-- Mr. Bad
|
2000-02-28
|
LA Burns
Burning the Cross, Burning the Man
-- Mr. Bad
|
2000-01-10
|
Little Rubber Indians
There are little rubber Indians, and Burning Man is dead. Uh, no, I don't get it either.
-- Miner 99er
|
1999-08-28
|
The Early Burn
A story about the DPW and the early Burn in the Bay Guardian.
-- Mr. Bad
|
1999-08-16
|
Burning Squirrel
Uh, I guess these guys set a squirrel on fire. And call it "Burning Squirrel." It would have been cool if theyda used a SQRAT instead.
-- Mr. Bad
|
1999-08-11
|
Burning Man is actually all about DEVIL WORSHIPPING!!!!!!
-- Patient Joab