Meat Cocktails
2011-04-08 09:50:50

By Baron Earl
From the Smoked Tomato Martini to the Bacon Mezcal Margarita, bars across Southern California are combining meat and alcohol in the same glass, giving birth to a beautifully bloated abomination, the meat cocktail.

My favorite is the Barbacoa served by Rivera in Downtown LA: "Made with your choice of tequila or mezcal, chipotle, slices of red bell pepper, ginger syrup, agave nectar, lime pieces, and a piece of hickory-smoked beef jerky, this thick, smoky, spicy, sweet concoction is truly the closest thing to liquid BBQ."

Makes me hungry and thirsty just thinking about it.

Check it out yourself

