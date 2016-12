I hate this keyboard...as soon as I send this message - one piece becomes many. -- Johnnie Royale

GE reported global profits of $14.2 billion with $5.1 billion of the total from U.S. operations. Its American tax bill? LESS THAN ZERO. Based on tax laws which G.E. lobbyists helped to write, G.E. managed to claim a tax benefit of $3.2 billion.

The next time you hear someone complaining that America has the highest corporate tax rate in the world, ask them if they can name one corporation that actually pays that rate of tax.

We haven't been able to find ONE.

