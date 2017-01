Over 30 years after first appearing on the music scene with hits such as Stuffin' Martha's Muffin and Elvis is Everywhere, psychobilly sensation Mojo Nixon is still performing in front of live audiences. His latest musical masterpiece, Donald Trump Can Suck My Dick is now charting on YouTube.

After months of methodically reworking the lyrics and melody for his new song, Mojo finally started performing his masterpiece for small audiences of hardcore fans. His unique ability to carefully craft words into a songwriter's story is on full display as he belts out chorus after chorus of his magnum opus.

