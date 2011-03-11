Spam Assassin - a mail filter to identify spam

     
 

5 Least Impressive Claims
2011-03-11

By Thom 'Starky' Stark
Starky's Machine
 
He had a very sort of, a strangely very attractive sort of pungent sort of gamey, sort of a venison or a lamb sausage... and a little bit of rosemary with a touch of ranch dressing.
-- James Spader, discussing the aroma of William Shatner

 

Running your mouth without engaging the clutch to your brain may result in laughter and finger-pointing ...

5 Least Impressive Claims:

5 - I’m from the Republican Party, and I’m here to help.
4 - I make SO much money on Farmville!
3 - I’m the world’s tallest midget.
2 - Winning!
1 - I’m Aquaman.

Over. End of Story. Go home now.

quadratic@pigdog.org

