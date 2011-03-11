5 Least Impressive Claims
2011-03-11 13:37:45
By Thom 'Starky' Stark
Running your mouth without engaging the clutch to your brain may result in laughter and finger-pointing ...
5 Least Impressive Claims:
5 - I’m from the Republican Party, and I’m here to help.
4 - I make SO much money on Farmville!
3 - I’m the world’s tallest midget.
2 - Winning!
1 - I’m Aquaman.
