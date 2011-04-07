Do you want some pie, boy? - Pigdog Journal

     
 

San Francisco Uber Alles
2011-04-07 17:58:50

By Baron Earl
Police State Chronicles
 
Anyone who capitalizes Punk Rock or Artist, even inside the privacy of their own brain, should be fucking shot.
-- The Compulsive Splicer

 

On April 12th the San Francisco Entertainment Commission will be considering new rules proposed by the San Francisco Police Department for any event in the city where 100 or more people are expected to gather. Some of proposed rules include mandatory scanning of all patrons by metal detectors, scanning, recording, and storing the personal data from every patron's drivers license, providing that data to local law enforcement upon request (no warrant or crime required), and hiring private security guards for every event (preferably off-duty SFPD officers).

Apparently the SFPD needs these additional police state powers so they can handle dangerous groups such as the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, the Renaissance Festival, the Dolores Park Movie Night and the Classic Horror Film Festival, all of which would be caught up in the dragnet of the proposed rules.

The Entertainment Commission will consider adopting rules concerning security at places of entertainment and one time events at its regular meeting on April 12, 2011, at 6:30 PM in Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, San Francisco.

See you there.


