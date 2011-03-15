WWE SMACK DOWN - From the Schoolyard

The latest craze sweeping my apartment is two-fisted coffee and beer drinking. I call it "Boffeer".

-- Mr. Bad Main

So I'm generally against all types of violence... but sometimes they just cross the line. And admittedly, I don't have the complete back story here, but honestly, you really don't need more than this video to figure out who's right and who's wrong and who deserved to eat concrete. Thus I just love this totally breathtaking thrashing of a school bully that occurred in this unremarkable hallway in this insignificant American middle school in what I assume is the Deep South. Me, I remember my grammar skools days and the bullying that I endured for years, mostly because I was smart and different and didn't stand up for myself. And while I remember very few of my classmates, I still remember Mark and Todd and our (at least from my point of view) epic show down in the fourth grade. Like our hero here, Casey, I was bigger than Mark. But, sadly, I didn't have Casey's years of watching the WWE, so I didn't know how to do it with STYLE. Nor did I have the foresight to time travel to the future and procure a cellphone with a video camera so that the entire world could witness this takedown of takedowns. Because Casey, my man... you got style that even the great Hulk Hogan would acknowledge. Sadly and apparently, his brain dead principal suspended Casey... why? Because we have stupid principals, that's why. Whatever, Casey isn't going to be bullied again and honestly, who gives a shit what your middle school GPA is. Further, and what really makes me go all LOL, is the post fight stumble of our bully. Absolute classic. Check it out yourself